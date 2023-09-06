Madhya Pradesh: Congress Alleges Molestation With BJP MP Riti Pathak Onstage During CM Chouhan's Event

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party has alleged molestation with Sidhi BJP MP Riti Pathak during a public event where Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also present. On Wednesday, the official handle of MP Congress shared a video of the incident on X (formerly Twitter) and accused BJP MLA Shartendu Tiwari of misbehaving with the woman MP.

In the video, CM Chouhan can be seen unveiling a plaque while Pathak and Churhat MLA Shartendu Tiwari are standing next to him. When Chouhan pulled the rope to move the curtain, Pathak also lent a hand. Meanwhile, Tiwari can also be seen trying to hold the rope from above Pathak's shoulders.

The Sidhi MP seems to be quite uncomfortable and the MLA's move and can be seen removing his hand two-three times.

The incident reportedly happened on September 1 when Chouhan was in the district for the foundation stone laying of Sidhi Medical College.

The video of the incident is now being widely shared by Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders who are aiming for a win in the upcoming assembly elections.

As of now, there has been no official statement from the BJP or the individuals involved regarding the incident. However, the incident's repercussions are being widely discussed.

