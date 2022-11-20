e-Paper Get App
Indore: Youth arrested for threatening Siyaganj traders with fake pistol

The accused demanded that they hand over their bag containing cash and credit and debit cards

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 20, 2022, 03:02 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth who was absconding after trying to extort money from a Siyaganj trader and his son by threatening them with a fake pistol, was arrested by the Central Kotwali police on Saturday. An object that looks like a pistol was recovered from him.

According to the police, Karan Punjabi complained on November 16 that he and his father were going home after locking their shop at night when a youth reached there and threatened them with a fake pistol.

The accused demanded that they hand over their bag containing cash and credit and debit cards. The accused also demanded the PIN of the cards. However, the traders shouted for help, and the accused fled without taking the bag. After registering a case, the police examined the CCTVs of the area to identify the accused.       

On Saturday, police received a tip that the accused was seen near a nullah in Mahesh Joshi Nagar. After the information, the police reached the mentioned place and arrested the accused named Imran, a resident of the Chandan Nagar. He allegedly informed the police that he was carrying a cigarette lighter that looked like a pistol and used it to threaten the traders.



