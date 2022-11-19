Indore: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan urged to provide Rs 20 crore to IMC

Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Twitter

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was urged by a delegation of local leaders on Saturday to provide an additional amount of Rs 20 crore to Indore Municipal Corporation for organising Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and Global Investors’ Summit.

The delegation, including ministers Tulsiram Silawat and Usha Thakur, besides MLAs Ramesh Mendola and Akash Vijayvargiya, met CM Chouhan in Bhopal and presented the demand. They handed over a letter to the chief minister stating that it was a matter of pride for all that the cleanest city of the country had got an opportunity to host the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, 2023, event. The event will increase the glory of the city in the country and abroad. The city will host the President of India, the Prime Minister and various other dignitaries from India and abroad at the event.

For this, it is proposed to beautify the city, upgrade the work on the gardens, repair roads, paint walls and develop and upgrade major tourism and public places of the city. To complete all this work, IMC requires an additional amount of Rs 20 crore.

