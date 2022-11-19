Indore: Tusshar loves the city for its colourful clean streets and food

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bollywood stars are always floored by the city’s cleanliness and street food, and Tusshar Kapoor is no different.

In the city on Friday to promote his upcoming film ‘Maarich’, Tusshar said, “I’ve come to the city more than twice, and every time I come, it feels like I have come to a beautiful place with clean streets, decorated walls and great food.”

He said that every other city should emulate what the people of Indore are doing and make the entire country clean.

Tusshar visited Chappan Dukan in the city, a street food destination where he tried several food items.

Journey from actor to producer

“This film is very close to my heart for many reasons. 'Maarich' is my second film after 'Laxmmi' as a producer. In this film, I have again worked with Naseeruddin Shah after a very long time. The film has challenged me as an actor at different levels as it is very different from what I have done earlier. I hope the audience likes my new avatar.”