Indore is lucky for me, says Bhediya actor Varun Dhawan

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon visited the city on Wednesday to promote their forthcoming movie, ‘Bhediya’.

Dhawan said Indore was lucky for him.

Bhaskar is the lead character of the film set against the backdrop of Arunachal Pradesh. He is bitten by a wolf and, after that, some changes occur in him. Actress Kriti Sanon said she would look highly confused in the movie, to be released on November 25.

Dhawan said his role in the movie was a dream role for him. “People should go to the theatres to watch the film. A lot of hard work had gone into this movie, he added.

Kriti shared hints about her character in the movie. She said her character, named Anika, was a veterinary doctor in the film. “A very confused vet will never give you correct advice. That’s what I am in the movie. I have a quirky character,” she said.

