Indore: Man pronounces triple talaq demanding halala

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A case was registered against a person at Chandan Nagar Police Station on Wednesday for pronouncing triple talaq demanding halala and refusing to keep his wife with him.

According to Chandan Nagar police station-in-charge Abhay Neema, on the complaint of Badnagar resident Shanu Shah, her husband Wasim Shah, mother-in-law Mumtaz, father-in-law Hussain and sister-in-law Rukhsar were booked for dowry harassment and threatening her with triple talaq.

The police said that the couple had got married in 2014. After the marriage, the victim’s in-laws allegedly started harassing her for getting a bike and a car as dowry. The couple had three daughters after marriage, the mother-in-law, father-in-law and husband used to taunt the victim for not bearing a son. Troubled by all this, some time back she went back to her paternal home in Barnagar.

Police said that ten days ago, both families met to sort out the issues between the couple and the families.

During the discussion, a heated argument took place between the couple and the husband pronounced triple talaq.

After this the husband refused to keep her with him. After some time, he agreed to live with her but he demanded Halala to be performed.

What is Halala?

According to religious experts, triple talaq is not legal under the triple talaq law, but this divorce (talaq) could be considered under the Islamic law. Under this, if a man has given triple talaq to his wife and wants to remarry her, halala has to be performed. Halala means that this woman should marry another man, get divorced and after completing three months of iddat, she can marry her first husband. However, how long it takes depends on the wish of the second husband who can decide when to give divorce to his wife, he cannot be forced to give divorce.