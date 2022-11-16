Indore: Conman poses as supermarket staff and dupes woman of Rs 58K 

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was duped of Rs 58,000 by a man who posed as an employee of a supermarket in the Kanadiya area, the police said on Tuesday. The complainant had ordered an item but delivery was not received after which she cancelled the order and received a refund.

The complainant informed the police that she had bought some goods from the supermarket a few months ago. She did not receive the delivery and so cancelled the order. After that, they received a refund in their bank account.

After she got the refund, a person posing as an employee of the supermarket contacted the complainant and started talking about his products. While speaking to the complainant, the accused somehow managed to steal money from her bank account. When she came to know about it, she lodged a police complaint. The cops are trying to identify the accused on the basis of his mobile number.