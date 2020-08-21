Indore: Youth arrested for blackmailing friend for Rs 7 lakh

Indore: We Care For You cell of crime branch on Friday arrested a youth for allegedly blackmailing his friend by threatening him to circulate his objectionable picture on his contact numbers. The accused was demanding Rs 7 lakh from the victim for a few days.

ASP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said Palasia area resident victim and employee of a company in Rajendra Nagar said that and he met the accused named Harshit Rathore of Rajendra Nagar. According to the complainant, the accused had taken the victim's mobile phone on the pretext of making a call to someone when he took all the contact details of the victim. Later, the accused invited the victim for a party and offered him liquor. After that the accused allegedly sodomized him. Then, the accused had captured an objectionable video of the victim and later he started blackmailing him for Rs 7 lakh.

