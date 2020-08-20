Highest package for IIM Indore’s EPGP stands at Rs 80 lakh

Indore: Despite Covid-19 situation, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore witnessed impressive campus placement for its Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP) batch of session 2019-20.

The highest salary is Rs 80 lakh per annum, a jump of 153% from last year. The average salary of the batch is Rs 24.10 lakh per annum.

The elite b-school for the first time disclosed the placement report of its EPGP programme.

The EPGP is an intensive one-year full-time residential MBA programme at IIM Indore. This programme is specially designed for executives with a minimum 5 years of work experience and is aimed at preparing them for mid to senior-level positions in organisations.