Highest package for IIM Indore’s EPGP stands at Rs 80 lakh

Indore: Despite Covid-19 situation, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore witnessed impressive campus placement for its Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP) batch of session 2019-20.
The highest salary is Rs 80 lakh per annum, a jump of 153% from last year. The average salary of the batch is Rs 24.10 lakh per annum.
The elite b-school for the first time disclosed the placement report of its EPGP programme.
The EPGP is an intensive one-year full-time residential MBA programme at IIM Indore. This programme is specially designed for executives with a minimum 5 years of work experience and is aimed at preparing them for mid to senior-level positions in organisations.
The EPGP Class of 2020 completed its international immersion module entitled “Advanced Leadership Program” during September-October, 2019 at one of Europe’s top triple-accredited global business schools, SDA Bocconi in Milan, Italy.
The EPGP Class of 2020 comprised of 43 candidates and represented experience from sectors like IT/ITES, Energy, Power, Oil & Gas, Engineering Procurement & Construction, Automotive, Healthcare, Consultancy, Manufacturing, Steel, Food & Beverages, Telecom and BFSI. The participants were offered roles in Sales & Marketing, Consulting, Project Management, Business Advisory, Quality Control, IT Security, Business Development and Banking domain.
In the 2019-20 EPGP placement season, IIM Indore witnessed a diverse group of recruiters from IT, Banking and Finance, Education, Marketing, Consulting, Power, Aviation, and Construction. Some of these that offered roles include FIIT-JEE, HSBC, Accenture – Technology, Virtusa, TCS, Cybertech, Vector Consulting, Infosys Domain Consulting, Atos Syntel, and Wolters Kluwers. The designations offered include Territorial Business Head, Enterprise Software BI Lead, Quality Assurance Manager, Manager – IT Security, Senior Consultant, Associate Project Manager, and Associate Manager.
