Indore: Three test positive for COVID-19 on IIM Indore campus

Indore: After IIT Indore, Covid-19 has made its entry into the campus of Indian Institute of Management Indore. Three persons, including one Ph.D. student, one staff, and his family member, tested positive for Covid-19.

Confirming the information, IIM Indore public relations officer Ananya Mishra stated that the trio had been isolated in a guesthouse.

According to information, the student had lately come to the campus for the continuation of his Ph.D. work and was under quarantine as per coronavirus protocol.

When tested, his report came positive. Similarly, staff and one of his family members also showed symptoms of Covid-19, and their samples were taken. Their reports also came positive.

Ananya stated that infected persons are doing fine. She said that all necessary precautions have been taken by the institute to check spread of the disease on the campus.

Earlier, six persons from IIT Indore campus were found positive. “All of them have recovered. Now there is no Covid-19 case on our campus,” said IIT Indore public relations officer Sunil Kumar.