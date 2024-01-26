Indore: Young Voters Express Resolve To Strengthen Democracy

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore's Vansh Jadhav, Vansh Lodhi, Suryansh Soni, Harshita Naikode, Srishti Sisodia and thousands of other young voters were very happy on Thursday. Why won’t they be happy? On Thursday they received the document of being a voter of India, the world's largest democracy and a legal citizen of their country. Filled with immense enthusiasm, young voters expressed their happiness and their commitment towards Indian democracy.

They said that on Thursday by becoming voters of the country, they have become strong sentinels of democracy. Now it is their duty to strengthen democracy. They will definitely vote and will inspire other voters to vote as well.

They expressed the view in a programme organised to celebrate National Voters’ Day at Collector Office on Friday. The selected new voters were ceremoniously given voter certificate and photo identity card. In the programme, Collector Asheesh Singh and former international cricketer Amay Khurasia were present. In the programme, Chief Executive Officer of District Panchayat Siddharth Jain, Additional Collector Roshan Rai, Master Trainer RK Pandey and election supervisior Jitendra Singh Chauhan were also present.

Collectors Singh and Khurasia administered the oath to the present officers-employees and new voters to have faith in democracy and to exercise their franchise fearlessly in the elections. The message of Chief Election Commissioner of of India Rajeev Kumar was also read out in the programme. The winners of essay, logo design, slogan writing competition were awarded. Besides, BLOs, BLO supervisors and campus ambassadors who did excellent work in updating voters’ list in the district were also honoured with certificates. In the programme, voter identity cards with photographs were also distributed to selected new voters of the district. Encouraging new voters, they were given a pledge to fearlessly exercise franchise granted by the Constitution and participate in strengthening democracy.