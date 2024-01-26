Republic Day: Vijayvargiya To Unfurl Tricolour In Indore Today

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The main function of Republic Day of the district will be held at Nehru Stadium on Friday, wherein State Urban Development and Housing and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya will unfurl the national flag. Along with an attractive parade, colourful cultural programmes will also be presented by school children.

It was told that 16 teams will participate in the parade during the ceremony. The parade will be led by Parade Commander IPS Karandeep Singh. He will be followed by 2IC Subedar Gajendra Nigwal. The parade included RAPTC, First Battalion, Fifteenth Corps, District Police Force (Men), District Police Force (Women), Home Guard, Traffic Police, NCC Air Wing, NCC, Scouts and Guides, Student Police Cadet, RI Group, Shaurya Dal and Srijan Dal platoons will be included. The band will also be included in the parade.

The main programme of Republic Day will start at 9 am sharp. The chief guest will unfurl the national flag in the programme. There will be national anthem. The chief guest will take the salute of the parade. The Chief Minister's message will be read-out and various platoons will present attractive march past. School children will present cultural programs based on patriotic songs. These include students of Government Girls Higher Secondary School Nehru Nagar, Government Ahilya Ashram Girls Higher Secondary School Maharana Pratap Nagar and Sammati Higher Secondary School.

The girls of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Nehru Nagar will give a presentation drenched in the spirit of patriotism, showcasing patriotism of the youth of the country. Children of Sammati School will give a presentation based on classical dance. Similarly, the students of Government Ahilya Ashram Girls Higher Secondary School will unfurl the Tricolour with the spirit of patriotism and will give a presentation on the theme that we all should celebrate the consecration of the idol of Lord Ram. In the function, panoramic tableaux based on schemes, programmes and achievements of the state government will be brought out by 12 departments. The chief guest will also reward officers, employees and institutions who have done excellent work throughout the year in the district.