Indore: Sikligar Decamps With Gold, Silver Jewellery From Banker’s House

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A sikligar, who was into making keys and locks of houses, stole gold and silver jewellery from the house of a retired bank manager in Malharganj Police Station area on Wednesday. Police have taken out CCTV footage of the accused.

The incident took place in Laxmpuri Colony located in Malharganj police station area. Retired bank manager Ahmed Hasan has lodged a complaint with the police. The sikligar was roaming in the colony to make locks and keys.

Hasan asked him to make the key for his scooter. Then the accused asked for the key of the cupboard and said that measurements would have to be taken from it. The accused cut the key of the cupboard. Later he made a new key for the cupboard and told Hasan not to open it for few hours and told him to add oil and keep it for some time.

After the accused left, Hasan opened the cupboard few hours later and found that the jewellery kept in it was missing. He informed the police after which police began a probe into the case.

Maha resident held from city

The crime branch team in a joint action with the Maharashtra Police arrested a man on Thursday who was absconding from Maharashtra and hiding in Indore. Police was directed by senior officials to trace and arrest the accused who was booked in a case of theft in Civil Lines Police Station situated in District Akola (Maharashtra).

The Crime Branch team in the joint operation arrested accused Sanjay Chokse, a resident of Tillor Khurd District, who was absconding since the date of the incident. The accused has confessed to committing four different incidents of snatching and robbery as soon as he was released from Amravati Jail in the New Year. Maharashtra Police have taken him into their custody.