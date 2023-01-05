Indore: Yoga lessons for 100 college students

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Swachh Indore Swasth Indore campaign more than 100 students of various colleges were taught yoga by yoga guru Rakesh Chowdhary at Nehru Stadium on Wednesday. These students make the NRI guests from different countries to do yoga during their stay in Indore.

Yoga training camp has been organised at Nehru Stadium from January 4 to 6. On this occasion mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav told students that the guests who are coming for the PBD conference will do yoga in their hotel and the students will help them. He said this will show that Indore apart from being the cleanest city of the country is also health-conscious.

