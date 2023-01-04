Madhya Pradesh: Man dies due to cold wave in Indore

Cold wave continues in Madhya Pradesh | ANI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man died allegedly due to cold weather under Tukoganj police station limits in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Wednesday, police said.

The man was identified as Ramakant (40). He used to live in Dubey Ka Bagicha locality in the district.

The residents of the locality saw the body in the lanes on Wednesday morning and they informed the Tukoganj police about the incident. The police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post mortem.

Assistant Sub Inspector Rakesh Singh Parihar said, "In the preliminary investigation, it seems that Ramakant died due to cold. He used to live in the lanes of Dubey Ka Bagicha locality for the last around four years. He worked as a painter." "There were no injury marks on his body and further investigation into the matter is on," Parihar added.

Notably, the minimum temperature in Indore was recorded around 8 degrees Celsius.

Cold conditions continue across Madhya Pradesh and the weather department issued an alert regarding cold wave in the state.

According to the MeT office, Gwalior has been the coldest place in the state as it recorded the lowest temperature at 4.5 degrees Celsius. Guna became the second coldest place in the state where the dip in mercury was recorded at 5.7 degrees Celsius. Similarly, Bhopal recorded the minimum temperature at 7.4 degrees Celsius.