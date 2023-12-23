Indore: Yadav To Inaugurate & Perform Bhoomi Pujan Of Rs 427 Cr Development Work

Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will arrive in the city on December 25 on his maiden visit to the city during which he will attend various programmes. Earlier, the CM was to visit the city on December 26.

The most important event during his visit would be the programme organised for the distribution of relief amount to the deprived labourers of the Hukumchand Mills. PM Narendra Modi is likely to virtually join the programme from New Delhi.

Besides this, the chief minister would inaugurate and perform Bhoomi Pujan of different development works worth Rs 427 cr at a programme organised at Kankeshwari Dham. He will also meet the mill workers and participate in a scooter distribution programme.

After this, Chief Minister Yadav will attend the divisional review meeting organised at the Brilliant Convention Centre. As per the earlier proposed schedule, Mohan Yadav was to come on his first visit to the city after assuming the office of chief minister on December 26. However, following his meeting with PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday, the date of his visit has been changed to December 25.

Divisional commissioner Malsingh and collector Ilayaraja T held a meeting with officials of the concerned departments at the Collector office on Friday to discuss the preparations for various programmes. He directed that all preparations should be completed before the scheduled time. IMC commissioner Harshika Singh, IDA CEO RP Ahirwar, additional collector Gaurav Benal, Smart City CEO Divyank Singh, CEO of District Panchayat Siddharth Jain, additional collector Roshan Rai and Rajendra Raghuvanshi and the officials from concerned departments were also present.