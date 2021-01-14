Indore: Worshipping the sun, denizens embrace Makar sankranti with sesame-jaggery sweets, kites and goodies

Indore: The dusk was not the usual today. The sun-kissed nature brought a sense of joy and colour with it. Indoreans made to their terrace and open lawns to embrace the joy and celebrate Makar Sankranti on Thursday.

Another set of people prepared goodie bags and sweets to donate and earn blessing from underprivileged people, seniors in old age home, orphans, specially-abled, neighbours and everyone known to them.

Worshipping the sun, Indoreans began their day with sesame-jaggery ladoos.

Due to coronavirus outbreak, even kites had a new trend. Kites with message to save lives by wearing masks, saying goodbye to corona, following protocols, boycott Chinese products, make in India, self-reliant India, etc. soar up in the sky.

Kite market spreads wider

Kite markets were decorated in many areas of the city prior to Sankranti. Other than main markets, temporary shops were also set up this time in other areas including Ranipura, Kachhi Mahella, Tilak Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Patnipura.

There were several types of kites including PUBG, Ninja Hammers, Chhota Bheem, Spider-Man, Happy New Year, faces of politicians, along with messages quoting importance of coronavirus protocols.

People in in Malharganj, Kailash Marg, Annapurna, Pardeshipura, Kalani Nagar etc. gathered in grounds and on their terraces to fly the kites and enjoy the day in sun. The game to fly the highest kite and cut another’s kite was at peak during the day.

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who came to attend the program organized at Kanakeshwari Gardens on Makar Sankranti, also flew kite and played Gilli Danda.

Worship at temples & cowsheds

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, a special decoration of Lord Ganesha with ornaments was prepared at Khajrana Ganesh Temple. There were queues of devotees in the temple since morning.

Special bhog prasadi was offered to the lord prepared with sesame to celebrate the fest.

Vidyadham Ashram had constructed a special gate for devotees leading to the gaushala (cowshed) for the festival.

From Kampel Shri Ahilya Mata Gaushala general secretary Rameshwarlal Asawa said, “We had prepared special offerings for the cow on the occasion with jaggery and sesame.”

On Kesar bagh road, people also reached Ahilya Mata Goshala for worship and charity from morning.