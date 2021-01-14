PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi others extend Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bihu greetings to nation

Indians across the country are marking a wide range of harvest festivals today. While many fly kites as part of Makar Sankranti festivities, others decorate their homes and prepare a special sweet dish for Pongal, or prepare an elaborate feast for Bihu. And as the nation celebrates, political leaders have also come forward greeting people via social media platforms.
"Makar Sankranti greetings to everyone. Makar Sankranti is marked with enthusiasm in several parts of India. This auspicious festival illustrates India’s diversity and the vibrancy of our traditions. It also reaffirms the importance of respecting Mother Nature," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.
In a follow-up post, he issued similar greetings for Pongal (Tamil Nadu) and Uttarayan (Gujarat). "Pongal greetings to all, especially my Tamil sisters and brothers. This special festival showcases the best of Tamil culture. May we be blessed with good health and success. May this festival also inspire us to live in harmony with nature and further the spirit of compassion," he tweeted in English and Tamil.
While President Kovind had already tweeted out his greetings yesterday as the series of festivals began, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu appeared to take a cue from the PM, tweeting out multiple greetings.
"I extend my heartiest greetings on the occasion of Makar Sankranti today. Makar Sankranti marks the beginning of a new phase as on this day Sun begins its northward journey. Makar Sankranti is celebrated as Pongal in the southern part of India, Maghi in the Northern states, Magh Bihu in Assam, Uttarayan in Gujarat and Khichdi in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh region," he tweeted.
"May this festival usher in happiness, good health and prosperity in our lives and strengthen bonding among the people. My best wishes to all. Long live Indian family traditions!" Naidu added.
Countless other political leaders have also shared posts. Some, such as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also linked the festival to the ongoing farmers' protest in Delhi.
"Harvest season is a time of joy and celebrations. Happy Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bihu, Bhogi and Uttarayan! Special prayers & wishes for our Kisan-Mazdoors who are fighting for their rights against powerful forces," he tweeted.
Take a look at some of the other posts: