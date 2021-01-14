PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi others extend Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bihu greetings to nation

Indians across the country are marking a wide range of harvest festivals today. While many fly kites as part of Makar Sankranti festivities, others decorate their homes and prepare a special sweet dish for Pongal, or prepare an elaborate feast for Bihu. And as the nation celebrates, political leaders have also come forward greeting people via social media platforms.

"Makar Sankranti greetings to everyone. Makar Sankranti is marked with enthusiasm in several parts of India. This auspicious festival illustrates India’s diversity and the vibrancy of our traditions. It also reaffirms the importance of respecting Mother Nature," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

In a follow-up post, he issued similar greetings for Pongal (Tamil Nadu) and Uttarayan (Gujarat). "Pongal greetings to all, especially my Tamil sisters and brothers. This special festival showcases the best of Tamil culture. May we be blessed with good health and success. May this festival also inspire us to live in harmony with nature and further the spirit of compassion," he tweeted in English and Tamil.