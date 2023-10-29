Indore: Workshop Organised To Enhance Efficiency Of Prosecution Officers

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A one-day divisional workshop was organised for enhancing the work efficiency of the prosecution officers of Indore division at a city hotel on Saturday. Director (Public Prosecution) Sushma Singh was the chief guest in the programme.

Singh said in her address that the objective of the workshop is to increase the efficiency of the prosecution officers. The importance of prosecution was also highlighted and effective prosecution was also explained. Director Singh said that such workshops are being organised in every division of the state and state-level workshops will also be organised in the near future. Efforts are being made at the government level to establish a branch of FSL Lab located in Bhopal in Indore also.

Principal district and sessions judge Bhagwati Prasad Sharma, said in his address that the work of prosecution in the field of justice is commendable. The job of the police is to prevent and investigate crime which is necessary for the delivery of justice. When the witness is brought to the court, it is necessary to communicate with them, only then can the complainant get justice.

“The first responsibility of following the laws that have been made is that of the police, second that of the prosecution and the last responsibility is of the court. Justice has to be provided based on the facts that are brought to the court. Every person has to perform his duties properly as per the Constitution, only then building a good society is possible,” he said.

