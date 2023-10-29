 Indore: Bajrang Dal Creates Ruckus At Pub Alleging Entry To Minors
They alleged that the minor girls were also given entry into the programme named Disco Dandiya.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 29, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bajrang Dal activists reached Drinx Exchange pub and alleged that the pub owner had organised a garba and the youths were in traditional dress there on Friday night. They alleged that the minor girls were also given entry into the programme named Disco Dandiya. 

After receiving information, Vijay Nagar police reached there and the pub manager was warned not to allow people with traditional dress, especially in garba attire in the pub. The party was stopped by the police.  

Bajrang Dal activist Lucky Raghuwanshi said that in the pub the girls and youths were having liquor and playing garba.  

He said that Bajrang Dal activists also checked the identity cards of the youths and found that they were minors and they were given entry into the pub without any enquiry about their age.   

We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here

