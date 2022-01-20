Indore: Workshop on Open Data today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To celebrate 75 years of independence as Amrit Mahotsav, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, has declared January 21, 2022 as Open Data Day.

The Indore Smart City will organise a workshop today on the “benefits and use cases of data for Startups and Ecosystem Enablers” for Open Data Day at Smart Seed Incubation Center AICTSL campus. In the programme Smart Map of Indore will also be inaugurated by the present dignitaries.

Officials said that the workshop will be useful as the use of open data by the citizens should increase awareness of municipal services and help urban administration in implementing policies and schemes.

What is Open Data?

Smart Cities Mission, MoHUA, Govt of India is organising an Open Data Week across 100 Smart Cities from January 17, 2021 to January 21, 2021, to promote the use of open data for urban governance.

Data that can be freely used, re-used and redistributed by anyone subject to minimal restrictions. It has 4 primary requirements Availability and Access, Re-use and Redistribution, Universal Participation and Interoperability.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 11:35 PM IST