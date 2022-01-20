Indore: Smart City develops city's 3D map

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Now Smart City Indore will have its own smart map at a dedicated portal where the user can access the 3D map of the city.

Smart City officials said that the Indore Smart map, an initiative of Indore Smart City which is an integrated GIS- based map for citizens, Government agencies to deliver location –based services and information. This is a one –stop interactive destination for citizens, government departments and businesses to discover, consume and share information about Indore and further will benefit in site selection, environmental and legal compliances, planning, design & visualisation of future projects, projects management and asset management.

“Comprehensive base map will have detailed information about road network, water bodies, trees and utility networks also."

Indore Smart map will bring transparency and valuable information about their city’s natural as well as built assets like buildings, city amenities like health, education, transportation, cultural facilities etc along with Contact details which would be displayed upon the base map of Indore.

The Indore Smart Map will benefit the citizens as they will be made aware of the daily events and any emergency announcements from the City officials through this solution which will help them to take necessary precautions. Indore Smart Map can be accessed online at www.indoresmartmap.org free of cost by all the citizens. The citizens can give their feedback on the website itself which will help in the further development of this website.

3D model of heritage monuments

· Rajwada Palace

· Gandhi Hall

· Lalbagh Palace

· White Church

· Khajrana Temple

How smart map will help government

It will helpful in policy /decision making in case of city development activities like:-

· Urban planning and development

· Emergency or disaster management

· Infrastructure asset management

· Traffic management

· Route planning

· City crime management

· Traffic violations

· Identification of pollution and high noise emission

· Traffic routes planning

· Riverfront development

