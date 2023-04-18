Indore: Workshop on indigenously developed National Service App Store on 20th April 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Ministry of electronics and information technology, Government of India, is organising a one-day workshop in the city on April 20 where they brief about the indigenously developed ‘National Service App store and E-Pramaan Meri Pehchan’ (E-Authentication, My Identity). A dialogue will also be organised with start-ups on the occasion.

The workshop will be MP-centric and it is being organised by C-Deck, Mumbai. The objective of organising the workshop is to interact with budding start-ups for the National App Store and single sign-on, a project of the Ministry of electronics and information technology, developed under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Mission. The workshop will start at 10 am.

P Narhari, secretary and industries commissioner, MSME department, Government of Madhya Pradesh, will be the chief guest of this workshop.

Kapil Kant Kamal, joint director, Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Mumbai informed here on Monday that Dr Santosh Pandey, additional director, ministry of electronics and information technology, Government of India and Dr Padmaja Joshi, senior director, C-DAC, Mumbai will be the keynote speaker.

Country's first indigenous app store

mSeva AppStore (apps.mgov.gov.in) is the country's first indigenously developed App store and it is free of charge. It is available for the hosting of citizen-centric mobile apps. It is an innovative initiative aimed at mainstreaming the mobile app industry in the country. It is open to all government departments, agencies and the private sector at the central, state and local levels. It is a centrally hosted platform for mobile apps, which allows them to offer their services via mobile.

National E-Authentication Framework

E-Pramaan (My Identity) is a national e-authentication framework to authenticate users safely and securely for accessing services through desktop as well as mobile. E-Pramaan also provides single sign-on to various e-government services and is a part of National SSO, ‘My Identity’. It was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Digital India Week, 2022. https://epramaan.gov.in/Pinned There is no cost involved in the entire process.