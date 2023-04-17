Caught on Cam: Relative of ex-BJP MLA brandishes revolver, threatens to kill sweepers after they complain mixing dry and wet waste

A screenshot from the video where the accused can be seen brandishing his revolver |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A petrol pump operator allegedly brandished his revolver and threatened to kill sweepers over a petty dispute in Indore's Managl Vihal Colony on Sunday morning.

The accused has been identified as Mahesh Patel, relative of ex BJP MLA former BJP MLA Manoj Patel.

In the video posted by journalist Ram Prajapat Dainik Bhaskar, it can be seen, the garbage vehicle reached Mangal Vihar Colony to collect the waste just like everyday. When the cleaning staff picked garbage from the residence of the accused, they asked his wife to not mix dry and wet waste. This led to a scuffle between both the parties.

The son of the accused came out and started hurling abuses, on which the cleaning staff picked up stones. As the fight intensified, accused Mahesh Patel brandished his revolver and threatened to kill them. Intimidated, the sweepers quickly drove off.