Indore: Workshop On Cyber Security Organised For PG Students 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A workshop was organised on the topic "Cyber Security and Cyber Law" for all PG students under Deen Dayal Upadhyay Kaushal Kendra (DDUKK) at the Ramani Hall of the School of Computer Science & IT (DAVV). Around 400 students attended the programme.

National-level cyber security trainer Prof Gaurav Rawal was invited as a speaker to conduct the session under this certificate course of DAVV.

The objective of this workshop was to acquaint the PG students with the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2008 on various cyber-crimes and how to protect their online presence in cyberspace.

He warned students about the new threats of cybercrime such as phishing, vishing, juice-jacking, and identity theft, and explained how one can protect oneself from cyberthieves.