Indore: Work of auxiliary sub-station at Gandhi Nagar depot completed, says Metro officials

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The construction of the auxiliary sub-station-1 at Gandhi Nagar depot has been completed said Metro officials, and added that the work of laying track between the depot towards MR-10 is also going on at brisk pace.

There will be at least 10 auxiliary sub-stations with transformers having primary voltage of 11kV and above.

The officials of Metro rail said, “the Indore Metro Rail project is gaining momentum. The track laying work between Gandhi Nagar Metro Depot and MR 10 has started. We're now one step closer to the safe and seamless Metro journey.”

Officials added that as the deadline is approaching, the number of workers has been increased at Indore Metro.

The work of Indore Metro at other parts of the corridor is also running in good pace and the corridor slabs aligning work is almost about to get completed. Also, the depot work and other works are also going on in good pace, said officials.

Metro officials said that apart from the existing work the work of second phase is also in a pipeline to get started.

Officials added that there will be five stations on the 6.3 km route between Robot Square and Palasia Square. “We have planned to start work on phase-2 of Metro soon. The tender has been floated and they would be scrutinised after the last date. We already have a few bidders. The process would take around one and half months and by mid-May or by the beginning of June the work of Metro Phase-2 will get started,” officials added.

Officials said that because the work has to be done along the busy parts of the city - Robot Square, Khajrana Square, Bengali Square, Saket and Palasia Square - the work will be executed speedily. The work will be done in parts to cause minimum inconvenience to the people. The cost of the project (second phase) would be around Rs 495 crores and will be completed in three years.

The Metro stations which would lie on this route will be Mumtaj Bagh Colony Station, Khajrana Square Station, Bengali Square Station, Patrakar Colony Station, and Palasia Square Station.