Indore: Women working in rural area to be felicitated with Gramin Gaurav Samman on International Women’s day

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Women doing remarkable works in rural areas to build up Atmnirbhar Bharat will be felicitated by Lok Sanskriti Manch with Gramin Gaurav Samman on the occasion of International Women’s day on March 8.

The award will be given in two categories. Under first category i.e. 'Gaudhan Samman', the women who are making or have made a remarkable contribution in the field of cow breeding, agriculture and cow service. In the second category- Nari Kaushal Samman- women will be awarded for their remarkable contribution in rural areas for Self-reliant India.

Member of Parliament Sankar Lalwani, patron of Lok Sanskriti Manch, said “Those working for the betterment of the village will be giving this respect and honour to rural women for their contributions,” Lalwani said.

Ekta Mehta, coordinator of Lok Sanskriti Manch Self-Reliant India Training Centre said that the purpose of this award is to felicitate women who are mothers and doing empowering work.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 02:32 PM IST