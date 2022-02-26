Indore: As first group of students leave Ukraine safely; parents heave sigh of relief, students grateful to country

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Parents heaved a sigh of relief as the first group of students headed out of the bunkers and left Ukraine safely on Saturday. The first group of junior medical students boarded buses labelled with Indian flags in Ukraine and headed towards Romania. Students stuck in various cities were permitted to leave the country safely. The Russian Army issued notices and allowed all students to safely return home.

To ensure identification of the students, the Russian Army instructed the student teams to only use buses with the Indian Flag. About half of the students from various bunkers on the university campus were able to head out in various such buses on Saturday. Although there was still some amount of anxiety in the air, the students finally took a breath of relief and hoped to see their parents soon. Their parents, on the other hand—in Indore and in other parts of the country—continued to pray for the safe return of their children. The students, on their part, felt gratitude towards India and their seniors.

‘Unity can defeat every enemy’

‘Two flights were sent out today and they’ve returned with students. More will be sent out soon. These flights are being sent by the Indian government free of charge. The students were able to stay safe as they formed groups and stayed united. India has again set forward how unity can defeat every enemy. All the Indian students stayed united, worked together and kept each other from harm’s way’

— Jitendra Sahu, a student exchange coordinator in Indore

‘I realized the importance of life’

‘I didn’t think I’d see another sunshine with the bombs exploding last night. It felt as if they were almost crushing me. The experience made me realise the importance of life and motivated me to become a doctor who can save lives’

— Anisha Kamble, a student

‘I want to serve my country now’

‘I’m so grateful I can see my parents again. I didn’t think I’d ever see them with the bombs exploding over our heads. The war tested me. I don’t want to live away from my country and parents for long. I still want to complete my degree and serve my country now’

— Anjali Dahiya, a medical student

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 10:17 PM IST