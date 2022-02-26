Indore: Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar to launch 'Meri Policy, Mere Haath' scheme

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar Saturday is going to launch the ‘Meri Policy, Mere Haath’ – a doorstep crop insurance policies distribution drive uander Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) in Budhi Barlai Village of Sanwer tehsil in Indore district.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, agriculture minister Kamal Patel, water resource minister Tulsiram Silawat and the tourism minister Usha Thakur, and minister of state for horticulture and food processing (Independent Charge) Bharat Singh Kushwah will also take part in the public event.

According to officials, 'Meri Policy Mere Haath' campaign aims to spread awareness among farmers about their policies, land records, the process of claim and grievance redressal under PMFBY.

About 5,000 people gathered in the programme being organized at Malwa Sahakar Shakkar Karkhana Maryadit in Budhi Barlai village of Sanwer tehsil.

Tomar will distribute the crop insurance policies to some farmers.

PMFBY, which has completed 6 years of its implementation, was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 18th February 2016 at Sehore, Madhya Pradesh. Officials claimed that about 36.5 crore farmers insured under PMFBY have got about Rs 1.15 crores of claims as compensation on their suffering crop loss/damage.

