Indore: Likely sports facilities under Atal Setu discussed

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The sports arena under the Atal Setu developed by Indore Development Authority at Pipliyahana will have several sports facilities for the people. In this regard, IDA's chairman Jaypal Singh Chawda on Friday took a meeting of IDA's officials.

Chavda said that this complex will have several sports available such as roller-skating, table tennis, football, hockey, basketball and other sports.

He said that the use of this sports area will not only increase the sports activities but will also encourage our players. Tenders will be invited and accordingly allotment of these sports areas will be done.

IDA officials said that this is the first Smart Bridge of the city because it is made by using modern techniques used in the construction of a flyover.

The concept of developing the sports arena below the flyover is solely introduced by IDA CEO Vivek Shrotriya for best utilising the space remaining below the flyover.

Officials said that usually when space is left vacant below any flyover or bridge, people start encroaching it or opening tea stalls which can spoil the atmosphere and also become a hub for antisocial elements.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 11:34 PM IST