Indore: Women misusing free license scheme

Indore: State government’s free license scheme for women has been proving boon for them but many of the women are misusing the scheme by applying for new license instead of getting the old license renewed.

However, these women are getting caught at the time of recording their finger prints for permanent license as the server already has their information.

According to RTO officials, they are facing such issues daily as the women get learning license without recording their fingerprints, but they have register their fingerprints for getting permanent licenses.

“For saving money, many women are applying for fresh license which are free for women in state. However, they get caught and are facing trouble in getting their licenses,” ARTO Archana Mishra said.

The scheme for providing free licenses to women was launched three years ago by the then government in state.

“I want to appeal all the women to apply in appropriate category only. Our servers have all the necessary records,’ Mishra said.

Men tried getting license in women’s name: A few years ago, some men had applied for free license by mentioning their gender as women in learning license application. However, they were caught after trial test.