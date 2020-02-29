Indore: CISF constable shoots self on duty at Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology

Indore: A CISF constable posted in Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT) shot himself dead with his service rifle while on duty at the watch tower on Saturday. Police are not sure why he killed himself as no suicide note was recovered from him.

The deceased has been identified as Anil Kumar (24), a resident of Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan). On Saturday, he was on duty on one of the watch towers when he shot himself from his service rifle. The officials of CISF reached there after hearing the sound of gun fire and found him lying dead on the tower. Subsequently, the police were informed.

SP (west) Mahesh Chand Jain said that Anil Kumar was staying in a CISF barrack in RRCAT. He was posted in Indore since 2017. He didn’t share any of his problems with his colleagues or his family members.

Rajendra Nagar police station in charge Sunil Sharma said that Anil was unmarried. His family members were informed and the body has been sent for autopsy .