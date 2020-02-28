Indore: Man arrested for running fake company, duping people of lakhs

Indore: A man was arrested on Friday for duping people of lakhs of rupees in the name of giving them dealership of his ayurvedic medicine company. Police have recovered computers and mobile phones from the accused.

Additional Superintendent of Police (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said Ayush Shrivastava of Lucknow complained that Kapil Kardile, owner of Arogyanjali Ayurvedic Private Limited Company had taken Rs 3 lakhs from him and assured him of providing dealership of the company.

However, after receiving the money, Kardile did not supply the promised goods as part of his dealership and neither was he returning the Rs 3 lakhs.

So far, the accused has duped Mahesh Mahato of Ghaziabad of Rs 2.35 lakh, Vishal Galate of Aurangabad of Rs 1 lakh, Rohit Madan of Karnal of Rs 2 lakh, Mayank Tiwari of Lucknow of Rs 1 lakh, Satish of Gujarat of Rs 2.5 lakh, Rajeev of Muradabad of Rs 1.25 lakh, Laxmikant of Prayagraj of Rs 1 lakh, Mumbai resident Annu of Rs 1.83 lakh, Delhi resident Ajay Bhan of Rs 1 lakh, Anand of Ranchi of Rs 2 lakh, Aman of Delhi of Rs 80,000, Chandigarh resident Pradeep Chandel of Rs 85,000, Vijay of Rajasthan of Rs 80,000, Ramesh Girari and Dharmendra of Udaipur were duped of Rs 80,000 each by the accused. A case under Sections 406, 420, 467, 468, 471 of the IPC was registered against accused.

Police recovered three computers, 10 mobile phones and documents from his office in Sai Sampada Building in Vijay Nagar area of the city. The accused is a graduate and he was employed in a bank a few years back.

During the investigation, the crime branch team came to know that accused Kapil was running an office in BCM Heights in Vijay Nagar area. However, when they reached there they found the office locked.