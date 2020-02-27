Indore: Arms maker among 5 held, 34 firearms recovered

Indore: Crime branch on Thursday arrested five persons for supplying illegal firearms in the city and other states. In all 34 country-made pistols and revolver have been recovered from them.

Inspector General of Police Vivek Sharma said the crime branch was instructed to nab persons supplying illegal firearms in the city. The team was working on leads when they received information that a person from Sikligarh community from Signur in Khargone was supplying firearms in the city and that he was coming from Khargone to deliver illegal firearms to someone in the city. After that crime branch and Rau police station team arrested accused Sevak alias Kalu Chawla of Khargone and recovered seven country-made pistols from him.

Accused Sevak told the police that he had supplied some firearms to Kanha alias Karan Yadav of Malwa Mill area. Based on the information, police arrested Kanha and recovered 6 country made pistols from him. Sevak allegedly told the police that he had given firearms to other persons in the city also.

On the lead given by the accused police arrested Chandrakant alias Nantu Thakre of Meghdoot Nagar with seven country made pistols. On the basis of information provided by Chandrakant police arrested Shashank Koushal of Sarvhara Nagar area with eight firearms. Their accomplice Radheshyam was also arrested with six firearms from Jinsi Square.

According to the police, Chandrakant is a notorious criminal who was earlier booked for his involvement in a murder, attempt to murder case and extortion cases. He used to keep firearms to show his influence in the area. Shashank had earlier been booked in an attempt to murder and other criminal cases. Other accused are also criminals.

Accused Sevak used to make the firearms at his home in Khargone and supply them to Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and UP. Police came to know that the accused was in contact with criminals of other states too.