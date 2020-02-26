Indore: Accused flee from police custody, another team arrest him in 3 hours

Indore: The accused, who was arrested by the police while planning robbery in Lasudia area few days back, fled from the custody of policemen while he along with other accused was taken to MY hospital for medical examination. The policemen were taking them to court when one of the accused fled on Wednesday. However, police claimed that the accused was arrested again in Chandan Nagar area within three hours.

The incident took place near MY Hospital around 4 pm. Accused named Hemu alias Hemant Yadav, a resident of Mukharji Nagar along with other accused was arrested while they were planning robbery on Sunday. They were on police remand for two days. On Wednesday, head constable Rajendra Patel, constable Nitesh Rai, Balveer and Rajesh Kumar were taking them to court. Before that, accused were taken to MY Hospital for their medical examination when Hemu fled. Later, the policemen informed the senior officials about the incident.

Lasudia police station incharge Santosh Kumar Dudhi said that a case under section 224 of IPC was registered against the accused and team of ASI Jayant Kushwah, head constable Shyam Patel and constable Rajkumar Choubey was deputed to search the accused. The team started collecting information about the accused and managed to arrest him from near Dastoor Garden at Phooti Kothi area within three hours.

Dudhi said that a report is being sent to reward the police who caught the accused within hours and to punish the negligent policemen.