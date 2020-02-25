Ease of Living Index-2019 Survey: Indore first to cross 1 lakh citizen feedback mark

Indore: Indore, the cleanest city of the country, is the first and only city to have crossed the figure of one lakh citizen feedbacks for Ease of Living Index-2019 Survey.
Total feedbacks by Indore stood at 1,02,620 on Monday whereas the figure of Surat was 97,939 followed by 82,397 of Greater Hyderabad and 81,746 of Salem and 80470 of Ahmedabad.
“Indore crossed one lakh citizen feedback mark late on Monday night,” said Sandeep Soni, chief executive officer, Indore Smart City Ltd. He said four more days are left for the Citizen Perception Survey, which is a component of Ease of Living Index-2019 Survey. The Citizen Perception Survey would end on February 29. “We wish to maintain our lead in the list. We are expecting 1.25 lakh feedbacks from Indore,” he said.
“In next three days, we will fire all our cylinders to ensure that Indoreans log onto www.eol2019.org website for submitting their feedback in large numbers,” he added.
Surat had been leading in online citizen feedback since the link was opened on February 1. Indore snatched No 1 slot from Surat on February 23 and since then, it has been maintaining its position. In fact, it consolidated position by taking an impressive lead of more than 4,500 feedbacks.
But Soni stated that the picture can change any day as residents of Surat and other cities have also taken giving feedbacks on war footing.
The citizen perception survey is an important component of assessment exercise of Ease of Living Index-2019 as it will help in capturing the perception of citizens with respect to quality of life in their cities. As many as 114 cities are participating in Ease of Living Index Survey.
Citizen feedback comprises 30 per cent of the total marks for Ease of Living Indore Survey.
Only Indore, Gwalior in top-10
A total of seven smart cities from Madhya Pradesh are participating in the Ease of Living Index Survey. The cities include Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Sagar, and Satna. Apart from Indore, only Gwalior from MP finds place in top 10 cities in citizen feedback. Gwalior is on 8th and Bhopal is on 15th position.
Top positions of MP cities
Position City Target Achieved
1 Indore 22355 102620
8 Gwalior 11812 68570
15 Bhopal 19934 48451
28 Jabalpur 12078 20395
46 Ujjain 5755 15122
68 Satna 31436 951
83 Sagar 3077 3413
