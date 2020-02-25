Ease of Living Index-2019 Survey: Indore first to cross 1 lakh citizen feedback mark

Indore: Indore, the cleanest city of the country, is the first and only city to have crossed the figure of one lakh citizen feedbacks for Ease of Living Index-2019 Survey.

Total feedbacks by Indore stood at 1,02,620 on Monday whereas the figure of Surat was 97,939 followed by 82,397 of Greater Hyderabad and 81,746 of Salem and 80470 of Ahmedabad.

“Indore crossed one lakh citizen feedback mark late on Monday night,” said Sandeep Soni, chief executive officer, Indore Smart City Ltd. He said four more days are left for the Citizen Perception Survey, which is a component of Ease of Living Index-2019 Survey. The Citizen Perception Survey would end on February 29. “We wish to maintain our lead in the list. We are expecting 1.25 lakh feedbacks from Indore,” he said.

“In next three days, we will fire all our cylinders to ensure that Indoreans log onto www.eol2019.org website for submitting their feedback in large numbers,” he added.

Surat had been leading in online citizen feedback since the link was opened on February 1. Indore snatched No 1 slot from Surat on February 23 and since then, it has been maintaining its position. In fact, it consolidated position by taking an impressive lead of more than 4,500 feedbacks.