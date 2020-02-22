Ease of Living Index-2019: Indore jumps to No 2 spot, Surat still leading

Indore: Indore, which was on the fourth position in citizen feedbacks for ‘Ease of Living Index-2019’ survey last week, jumped to the second position on Friday leaving Ahmedabad and Greater Hyderabad behind. However, Surat continues to lead the table.
On December 13, Surat with 61,216 citizen feedbacks held the first position whereas Ahmedabad (55,171) and Greater Hyderabad (47,600) were on the second and third positions, respectively.
The country’s cleanest city, which was not even in the top-20 cities till February 10, had surprised others as it climbed up to the fourth position last Thursday with 23,850 feedbacks.
At that time, the Indore Smart City Ltd CEO had claimed that it is Indore which would be No 1 in Citizen Perception Survey, a component of ‘Ease of Living Index-2019’, which is going to end on February 29.
The Friday’s figures shows that the city is moving in that direction.
On Friday, Indore climbed up to second position with 78,927 feedbacks against it minimum target of 22,355 feedback set by Ministry of Urban and Housing keeping the population factor in mind.
However, Surat with 88,894 feedbacks topped the list while Ahmedabad with 78,260 and Greater Hyderabad with 77,217 feedbacks are on third and fourth position respectively.
Indore Municipal Commissioner Asheesh Singh had recently held a meeting with different organisations and asked them to encourage people to participate in the Citizen Perception Survey.
The Citizen Perception Survey is an important component of the assessment exercise as it will help in capturing the perception of citizens with respect to the quality of life in their cities. As many as 114 cities, including 114 smart cities, are participating in Ease of Living Index Survey.
Gwalior 12th, Bhopal 14th
A total of seven smart cities from Madhya Pradesh are participating in the Ease of Living Index Survey. The cities include Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Sagar, and Satna.
While Indore stands second in the country in citizen feedbacks, Gwalior with 39276 and Bhopal with 35589 feedbacks secure 12th and 14th slots in the list. Jabalpur with 15705, Ujjain with 14041 Satna with 6,255 and Sagar with 3247 feedbacks secure 31st, 36th, 62nd and 76th positions in the list.
Weightages of Ease of Living Index
Citizen Perception -- 30%
Quality of Life --- 35%
Economic Ability -- 15%
Sustainability -- 20%
