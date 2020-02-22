Ease of Living Index-2019: Indore jumps to No 2 spot, Surat still leading

Indore: Indore, which was on the fourth position in citizen feedbacks for ‘Ease of Living Index-2019’ survey last week, jumped to the second position on Friday leaving Ahmedabad and Greater Hyderabad behind. However, Surat continues to lead the table.

On December 13, Surat with 61,216 citizen feedbacks held the first position whereas Ahmedabad (55,171) and Greater Hyderabad (47,600) were on the second and third positions, respectively.

The country’s cleanest city, which was not even in the top-20 cities till February 10, had surprised others as it climbed up to the fourth position last Thursday with 23,850 feedbacks.

At that time, the Indore Smart City Ltd CEO had claimed that it is Indore which would be No 1 in Citizen Perception Survey, a component of ‘Ease of Living Index-2019’, which is going to end on February 29.

The Friday’s figures shows that the city is moving in that direction.