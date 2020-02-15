Ease of Living Index 2019: MP seals No 3 position in citizen perception survey

Indore: Madhya Pradesh, which did not feature in the top 10 states in citizen feedbacks for Ease of Living Index-2019 survey till last week, climbed up to third position just in five days.
It now lags behind Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, which hold No 1 and No 2 position respectively.
Madhya Pradesh has received 117955 citizen feedbacks against the prescribed minimum target of 78154 for Citizen Perception Survey, a component of Ease of Living Index-2019.
Considering its population, the ministry of urban and housing had given a target of 78154 to Madhya Pradesh, which it has to achieve between February 1-29.
In a fortnight, the state not only achieved the target but also over-stripped it with citizen feedbacks percent being 151 till Saturday night. Tamil Nadu leads with 162968 feedbacks followed by Gujarat 143403.
In all, 114 cities including 100 smart cities and 14 others are participating in the Ease of Living Index-2019 survey, which is based on three pillars - Quality of Life, Economic Ability and Sustainability. Put together, they will make 70 per cent of the total score whereas Citizen Perception Survey will carry 30 per cent score.
Ministry of urban affairs and housing has made Citizen Perception Survey an important component of the assessment exercise as it will help in capturing the perception of citizens with respect to quality of life in their cities.
The aim of Citizen Perception Survey is to validate whether the experience of the citizens with service delivery is in consonance with the findings of the index. The citizen perception of the role of public administration and their assessment of public services is crucial because it provides valuable information to improve service delivery and governance of cities. This is because the citizens have direct experience of efficiency, adequacy, accessibility and reliability of public services.
The information that will be obtained from the survey can provide city administration with actionable feedback on how their services are being perceived by recipients and also an opportunity to investigate and resolve these problems.
Indore leads in state
Seven cities of Madhya Pradesh are participating in the Ease of Living Index-2019. In citizen perception survey, Indore leads with 37152 feedbacks against the minimum target of 22355 followed by Gwalior and Bhopal with 28111 and 23,273 feedbacks respectively. (See table)
