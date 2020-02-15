Ease of Living Index 2019: MP seals No 3 position in citizen perception survey

Indore: Madhya Pradesh, which did not feature in the top 10 states in citizen feedbacks for Ease of Living Index-2019 survey till last week, climbed up to third position just in five days.

It now lags behind Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, which hold No 1 and No 2 position respectively.

Madhya Pradesh has received 117955 citizen feedbacks against the prescribed minimum target of 78154 for Citizen Perception Survey, a component of Ease of Living Index-2019.

Considering its population, the ministry of urban and housing had given a target of 78154 to Madhya Pradesh, which it has to achieve between February 1-29.

In a fortnight, the state not only achieved the target but also over-stripped it with citizen feedbacks percent being 151 till Saturday night. Tamil Nadu leads with 162968 feedbacks followed by Gujarat 143403.