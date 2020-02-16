Ease of Living Index Survey-2019: 50 indicators to decide which city is most liveable

Indore: While the ministry of urban affairs and housing on one hand is taking citizens feedback under Ease of Living Index survey, on the other hand it is gathering data for deciding which Indian city was best in liveability in 2019.

“We are providing whatever data has been sought by the ministry for Ease of Living Index survey,” said Indore Smart City Ltd CEO Sandeep Soni. Ease of Living Index is based on three pillars - Quality of Life; Economic Ability; and Sustainability. Under them, the ministry is examining 50 indicators in 14 categories like education, health, housing and shelter, mobility, safety and security, recreation, level of economic development, economic opportunities, environment, green spaces and buildings, energy consumption and others.

It began with the process of data collection and validation. The data for all the indicators is being collected through two sources. First, cities have been asked to submit the data. Second, data has been collected through publicly available government sources. However, in some cases the publicly available data is not at the city level, the ministry has created methods to map city geographies with the district or state level.

There are some indicators for which data is available at the district level. For instance, U-DISE provided the school level educational statistics – pupil-teacher ratio, drop out ratio etc at the district level. This is also true for higher educational statistics available at AISHE, crime data available at NCRB and household level data available at NFHS.

For validation purpose, the ministry is taking feedback for citizens. Municipal Performance Index is also part of Ease of Living Index survey-2019. MPI will look into indicators in 20 sectors that include registration and permits, infrastructure, revenue management, expenditure management, fiscal responsibility, fiscal decentralisation, digital governance, digital access, digital literacy, transparency and accountability, human resource, participation, effectiveness and others.