Indore: Women Candidates Occupy More Seats Than Reserved For Them In MPPSC 2021

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “Mhaari chhoriyaan chhoron se kam h ke,” this known popular dialogue from the Bollywood flick Dangal has been proven in reality by women in the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission Examination 2021 by achieving seats beyond their quota. A total of 85 seats were allotted for women candidates for 17 different posts but female candidates have occupied 109 seats out of a total of 243 seats thus occupying more seats than what is reserved for them.

Female candidates did a really good job by occupying 44 per cent of the total seats. Scrutinising the result it has been noticed that female candidates outperformed their male counterparts in the exam, clinching seven positions in the top-10 list.

Read Also IIM Indore Declares IPMAT Result 2024; Check How To Download

After prelims, the main exam was conducted in July 2023, the results of which were declared on November 25 last year. Ankita Patkar topped Madhya Pradesh in the state service exam-2021, results of which along with the selection list were declared by MPPSC late on Thursday evening. Harda resident Priyal Yadav, who secured sixth rank in the state, was selected for the third time in a row.

50% of deputy collector seats go to female candidates

Out of 24 seats for the post of deputy collector in the state, 12 have been allotted to female applicants out of which four candidates belong to the unreserved category. The quota allotted to females for this position was 8 seats.

Females equal male counterparts

The state service examination has declared 17 different posts for candidates of 2021 MPPSC examination. Out of these 17 posts, female candidates have managed to equal male counterparts in 7 posts.