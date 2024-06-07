IIM Indore Declares IPMAT Result 2024; Check How To Download |

Today, June 7, the results of the Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT) 2024 were released by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore. Examinees who took the test can access the IPMAT 2024 results at iimidr.ac.in, the official website.

Through the official website, candidates will also be able to access the preliminary shortlist for in-person interviews. To log in and check the status of their individual interview, candidates will need to provide their application and registered email address or date of birth.

Exam Pattern

Three sections made up the IPMAT 2024 exam: Verbal Ability (MCQ), Quantitative Ability (Short Answer Question-SA), and Quantitative Ability (Multiple Choice Question-MCQ).

It was a 120-minute exam period. Every question was worth four marks, and all wrong answers resulted in a negative grade of one, with the exception of the part on quantitative ability. Each component had forty minutes allocated to it.

How to download?

-Go to iimidr.ac.in to access IIM Indore's main website.

-Select the 'Admission' tab from the homepage.

-Select the "Provisional short-list for batch 2023" option now.

-Type in your date of birth, application number, and registered email address.

-At this point, click "Get status."

-A screen display of the IPMAT 2024 result will occur.

-Print the document after downloading it for future use.



The shortlisted applicants for admission to the five-year integrated management programme will be interviewed in-person by IIM Indore. The dates of the IPMAT 2024 interviews will soon be announced by the institute on its official website.