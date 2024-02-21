Indore: Woman’s Decomposed Body Found Inside Her House

Representational Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a 54-year-old woman was found in a decomposed condition inside her house in the Lasudia police station area on Monday. The reason behind the death is yet not known. Her daughter who lives with her father in Jabalpur had come to the city for a job interview and found the door to their house locked from inside When she went there. She inquired from the neighbours who told her that they had not seen her mother for a couple of days nor had they seen any light in the house for some days despite the house being locked from the inside raising their suspicion.

The daughter thereafter called her relatives and all of them entered the house and found her body in a decomposed condition.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Rekha Mishra, a resident of Scheme No. 114. The woman was mentally ill and used to consume pills for it. She was living alone at her place as her husband is living in Jabalpur for his small business and her son is an engineer in Glasgow, Scotland. The police initiated an investigation into the case to find the reason behind her death and sent the body for autopsy.