Indore: Woman on morning walk robbed of her mangalsutra; suspect captured on CCTV

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman on her routine morning walk was robbed of her mangalsutra by a youth in the Rajendra Nagar area on Thursday morning. The woman cried out for help, but the accused managed to flee with his accomplices from the spot. The incident was captured on a CCTV installed near the spot.

According to the police, Sneha Bahere, a resident of Datta Nagar, along with two other women, was out for a walk around 7.30 am when a youth pounced upon her, snatched away her mangalsutra and fled. The accused came on foot but fled with two accomplices who had parked their bike a few metres away.

The police have registered a case against unidentified accused and started a search for them. The cops examined the CCTVs in the area and found images of the suspect. Efforts are on to identify the accused.