Indore: Woman Kidnapped, Forced To Marry Groom

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): MIG police arrested two persons, a man and his brother, for coercing a woman into marriage without her consent, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, a 24-year-old woman lodged a complaint at MIG police station, stating that she worked in a private company, and was going to her office on Monday when the accused, Dheeraj, confronted her and snatched her mobile phone. He forced her to sit on his two-wheeler and took her to Lebad, Dhar, where his father Mukesh and brother Sujal were waiting for them in a car. Thereafter they went to a lawyer who prepared their marriage documents and then they took her to the Arya Samaj Temple in Musakhedi.

At the temple, the woman informed another woman that she was being forcibly married, and the marriage could not proceed. They took her to another lawyer in Patnipura, where she was forced to sign marriage documents and took her to Marimata temple behind CHL Hospital where they made her marry Dheeraj, after threatening her and also recorded the marriage video. Dheeraj warned her that he would make the marriage photos viral if she married someone else in the future. The accused even submitted an application at Aerodrome police falsely claiming that she had married Dheeraj willingly. She kept silent at the police station because she was afraid. They also assaulted her as a result she sustained injuries on hand, elbow, shoulder and leg. The next day she along with her father lodged a complaint at MIG police station.

However, sources claimed that the woman had willingly married the man but on the evening of marriage, they had an argument over something. The man slapped her and a dispute arose between them. The next day, the woman lodged a complaint at the police station of forcible marriage.

The police registered a case against Dheeraj, Sujal, and Mukesh Vyas under sections 366, 294, 323, 506, and 34 of the IPC, and initiated an investigation. The main accused, Dheeraj, and his brother, Sujal, have been arrested, while his father Mukesh is on the run till the filing of this report.