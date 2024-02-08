Indore: 3 Injured As Truck Hits Bus Carrying 24 Students

Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three students of a private school suffered injuries as a truck hit their school bus in Chandan Nagar police station area on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred on Dhar Road near the school when the truck hit the bus from the rear when the bus took a U-turn to reach the school. The side rear of the bus was damaged and its glasses were broken due to the impact of the accident. The police reached the spot and seized both the truck and the school bus.

The injured boys have been identified as Akshat Sulkhiya of Class IX, Anand Patel of Class V and Mohit Pawar. There were 24 students in the bus when the accident took place. The injured students were admitted to a nearby private hospital where they were kept under observation.

The truck driver Mukesh alleged that he was at minimal speed, the bus driver was at fault, and he suddenly took a U-turn which caused the accident. However, bus driver Shahrukh alleged that the cause of the accident was the truck driver’s negligence. The police registered a case against the truck driver under relevant sections of IPC and detained the driver.

Teenager going to attend marriage killed as truck hits bike

An 18-year-old boy was killed after a truck hit his motorcycle in Gandhi Nagar on Tuesday. The accident occurred around 8 pm when he was going to attend a marriage function in Dewas. He was killed on the spot.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Vikash Patel, a resident of Bijur village in Dhar. He was a labourer. His parents and brother had passed away and is survived by a sister. The police initiated an investigation into the case to know the circumstances under which the accident occurred and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.