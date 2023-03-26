Indore: Woman injured in accidental firing

representative pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman got injured after receiving a bullet injury on her leg from a firearm on Sunday. It is said that an army man was going to drop the woman and her child at their home in Barwah when his bag fell from the bike and his licensed firearm went off, and the woman received a bullet injury in her leg.

The police, however, said that the incident happened on a bus.

The woman, Babli, a resident of Pithampur, was taken to the MY Hospital for treatment. Her minor son informed media persons that he and his mother were going to their village in Barwah with a relative, who is an army man. They were about to reach Barwah when the bag, containing the pistol of the army man, fell on the road due to a pothole. The licensed gun which was inside the bag went off and his mother got injured.

The son informed the media that her mother is a security guard somewhere in Pithampur.

The police have a different story to tell. Simrol police station in-charge Rajesh Dubey informed Free Press that the incident scene doesn't come under their jurisdiction. The TI said that he talked to the army man and the latter told police that all three were in a bus. While taking their bag, it fell and the firearm went off injuring the woman.