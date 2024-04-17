Indore: Woman Hangs Self With Suicide Note Written On Her Hand

Deceased Kavita Patil |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old woman, troubled by her husband's affair, committed suicide by hanging herself at her place in Tejaji Nagar police station area on Monday morning. Before taking the extreme decision, she wrote a suicide note on her hand, mentioning the mental harassment by her husband. Based on the suicide note, the police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against the husband.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Kavita Patil, a resident of Silver Spring Phase-2. The deceased’s family members stated that Kavita was married to Pankaj Patil who is a manager in a private company. And he was having an affair with a woman. When Kavita objected, Pankaj used to beat her up. Fed up with this, she took the extreme step to kill herself. The couple has been married for 20 years. They have a son and a daughter. The son is studying in the 10th grade, while the daughter is studying in another city.

Wrote about harassment on her hand with a pen

Brother Jitendra Patil said that Kavita had also told them about Pankaj's relationship with another woman. They also tried to convince Pankaj, but he never listened to anyone because of the woman. Even when Kavita objected, he used to beat her up. Before committing suicide, Kavita and Pankaj had a fight. She wrote about the mental harassment she suffered with a pen on her hand, how Pankaj used to behave with her and beat her up.

Jitendra further said that Pankaj and Kavita have been married for 20 years. Just two years ago, Pankaj's relationship with another woman started to ruin their relationship. This had never happened before. They used to live happily, but his extramarital affair led him to ignore his family. This led to arguments between the two, which turned into physical fights.