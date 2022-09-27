Indore: Woman from West Bengal pushed into prostitution; 3 women booked

Representative Picture |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A case has been registered against three women for pushing a woman from West Bengal into prostitution in the city on Tuesday. The accused women had taken the woman to Mumbai and then brought her to Indore on the pretext of providing her with a good job. Later, they started threatening to push her into the flesh trade. The police are searching for the accused women.

Palasia police station-in-charge Sanjay Singh Bais said a 25-year-old woman from the 24-Parganas in West Bengal has lodged a complaint that she was contacted by the accused woman, named Gudia, who took her to Mumbai to get her a job. She was kept in a house for a few days and was later prevailed upon to join the flesh trade. After that, the woman was sent to Indore. She was staying here with a woman named Afrin. The complainant woman stated that the accused women told her she could earn more money in this kind of a job instead of any other job. Somehow, she managed to flee from the clutches of the woman and lodged a complaint with the police.

Bais said the woman’s parents were informed about the case. They are on their way to the city to take her back to West Bengal. The complainant named three women and the police are looking for them.

It is noteworthy that more than a dozen women from Bangladesh were rescued from the Vijay Nagar area of the city only a few months ago. They were brought to India and then to the city by agents illegally on the pretext of getting her a job. Many persons, including the prime accused, had been arrested by the Vijay Nagar police in the case.