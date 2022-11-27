Indore: Woman found with throat slit in her tiffin centre at rented house

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was found murdered on Sunday in a rented house in the Aerodrome police station area, where she used to run a tiffin centre. Two of her friends had gone to bring samosas for her. They were gone only for 15 minutes and, when they came back, they found her lying murdered in a room. The police could not identify the killer till the filing of this report.

Aerodrome police station-in-charge Sanjay Shukla said the incident took place in Vidya Palace Colony. Cops received information around 1.30 pm that a woman named Vandana Raghuwanshi, 34, a resident of Patnipura area, had been found murdered in the rented duplex house. When the police reached the crime scene, they found her body lying in a pool of blood.

There was a deep injury in her neck, so, the police believe the killer/killers slit her throat with a sharp-edged weapon and fled from the spot with the weapon. The reason behind the murder will be clear only after the accused is arrested. The police have registered a case against unidentified person/persons and started investigations into the case.

Investigations revealed that Vandana was staying with her husband, Rahul Raghuwanshi, who is employed as a member of the housekeeping staff at the railway station, in the Patnipura area. Rahul informed the police that, earlier, Vandana used to run a tiffin centre in some other place in the city.

She used to stay at her workplace between 12 noon and 8 pm. Her husband could not tell the cops more than this.

The residents of the area informed the police that Vandana and other women had taken the house on rent only a week ago. The locals were not aware whether they ran a tiffin centre here or not. On Sunday, Vandana asked two other women who were staying with her to bring samosas for her from the market. When the girls came back after a span of only 15 minutes, they found Vandana lying in a pool of blood in a room.

Woman was living with Rahul after divorcing first husband

TI Shukla said that, after divorcing her first husband in Bhopal, Vandana had got married to Rahul four years ago. Since then, she had been staying with him in the Patnipura area of the city. Earlier, she used to run a tiffin centre somewhere else in the city for three years. She had shifted to this new place only a week ago. The police are gathering information from her old landlord, as well. Her husband told the police that he did not suspect anyone in particular. The police are investigating the case from all angles.