Indore: Woman Falls Prey To Telegram Task Scam, Loses ₹ 15 Lakh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In yet another case of online fraud, a woman was conned out of a staggering Rs 15 lakhs. The victim fell prey to the scam after being promised an online part-time job through the Telegram application. The scam involved completing various tasks with the promise of a commission in the form of money upon completion.

Additional DCP (Crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said that a woman had come across a part-time job offer message via Telegram. Initially, she ignored the message, but the conman later assured her that there would be no financial loss, describing it as a first-time investment requiring only an hour of her day.

Following his instructions, she paid Rs 10,000 initially and had to complete various tasks by giving ratings. She completed the tasks as instructed, with the promise of a commission in the form of money upon completion. To gain her trust, she was added to a group with other people also investing. Ultimately, she was duped of around Rs 15 lakhs.

She filed a complaint with the crime branch, which is currently investigating the matter. The crime branch has urged the public to exercise caution and verify the authenticity of online job offers before making any payments and issued an advisory in public interest for people regarding frauds being done by thugs on the Telegram application.

The frauds which are being done by scamsters nowadays range from online jobs, part-time jobs and task-related jobs in which they ask the victim to do such jobs and cheat them. Other frauds are being done by making trading channels in the name of trusted traders and cheating people.

Frauds are also being done in the name of free movies, games and other activities. The crime branch also adviced necessary precautions by which the person can remain safe from any sort of fraud. People should also avoid investing in any unknown place on the words of strangers or groups.